Daler Mehndi speaks about his latest track in Bhojpuri film ‘Rang De Basanti’

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi talked about his latest song in the Bhojpuri film, 'Rang De Basanti', directed by Premanshu Singh and starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Rati Pandey, Diana Khan, Amit Tiwari, Mir Sarwar, Feroz Khan, Raj Premi and Sujan Singh, among others. He told ANI, "It is a Bhojpuri movie. The song will be played in every home and people will love to listen to it. The song is incredibly powerful. After signing it, I felt fantastic. Being a native of Patna, Bihar, the Bhojpuri language and industry are both close to me."

Actor Khesari also added, "His (Daler Mehndi's) voice was essential for the song. His voice amplified the song's already potent impact. For us and for society, he is a legend. The movie and the song got his blessings. This is a matter of pride for the entire team and Bhojpuri society. Daler Mehndi has made a substantial contribution to the music scene, particularly with his work on the Bhangra genre and his well-known Bollywood songs. He is known for singing tracks such as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Na Na Na Re', among others.

Khesari is a well-known Bhojpuri actor and singer. His Bhojpuri album 'Maal Bhetai Mela' brought him his first success. His debut movie, 'Saajan Chale Sasural', released in 2012, launched him to stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)