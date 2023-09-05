Know who are Vikrant Massey's most impactful teachers

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, actor Vikrant Massey honoured the teachers who have influenced him the most by sharing their names. The Haseen Dillruba actor identified five teachers as having an impact on his life when questioned about the teachers who have had the most influence on him.

He said, "D.N Singh Sir, my Hindi language professor who taught me the virtue of discipline. Then, Vidhu Vinod Chopra who taught me to be fearless and honest. To back myself despite pressures and intimidation. To trust my inner voice. That I'm better than validation. Then I have in list is Rev. Anil Rego ,School Principal of St Anthony High School, who taught me to go beyond just-enough and to not be complacent. And also the first person to push me toward performing-arts. And here I am." He added few more teachers in his list, saying "My Mother, Meena Massey who taught me the irony of time. To be kind and gentle. No time ever remains the same. To persist and resist at the same time.

And last I have, Rahul Dravid, Indian Crickete who taught a whole generation the virtue of being steadfast like a wall. True aggression does not lie in words, but actions. A true stoic. My living example of Marcus Aurelius." Vikrant recently caught people's attention with his special appearance in 'Made In Heaven 2,' but in the teaser for '12th Fail,' an entirely different Vikrant appeared on our screens. His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films has given him a broad demographic reach. His genres and parts have appeared in a variety of works, including 'Haseen Dillruba,' 'Chhapaak,' and 'Balika Vadhu.'

In addition to '12th Fail,' Vikrant has 'Sector 36' by Maddock coming up, which is anticipated to be a dark thriller. (ANI)

