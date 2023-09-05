The Lake Season 3: Amazon Prime's plans for the beloved Canadian comedy

When it comes to Amazon Prime, viewers are often left scratching their heads. Why? Well, while shows like The Lake, a comedy series from Canada, become favorites, their future is never certain. So, let’s break down how Amazon Prime decides what stays and what goes.

Starting with The Lake Amazon Prime series, it’s unique. Launched just a year ago, it quickly gained fans. People loved the Canadian touch it brought, making it different from most Amazon Prime series.

Created by Julian Doucet, this delightful show made its debut on June 17, 2022, and quickly became Amazon's first scripted Canadian Amazon Original series. With its witty humor and relatable characters, it's no wonder that fans are anxiously awaiting news about a third season.

The plot revolves around Justin, portrayed by the talented Jordan Gavaris, who returns home following a painful breakup. Justin aims to reconnect with his long-lost teenage daughter, a daughter he had given up for adoption. His plan takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his seemingly perfect step-sister, Maisy-May, played by the remarkable Julia Stiles, has inherited their family cottage.

Despite the absence of an official confirmation, there's still hope for The Lake Season 3. Amazon hasn't announced its cancellation either, which is a positive sign. Amazon tends to keep fans waiting for renewal news. When you look at other shows like The Boys Season 4, it’s evident that Amazon Prime doesn’t always shout about renewals. The Boys, for example, already had many fans, so maybe Amazon felt they didn’t need to promote it too much. But then, what about The Wild Season 3? It was a great show but didn’t get a lot of advertisement. Sadly, this meant not many people watched it, leading to its end.

So, for those enjoying The Lake Season 2 right now, the future seems uncertain. But this isn't just a The Lake problem. It's an Amazon problem. They seem to have a pattern: some shows, especially foreign language series, don't get as much attention as they should. This means they might not continue, even if they're really good.

In short, fans are waiting and hoping for news about The Lake Season 3. But this situation makes us wonder: Should Amazon Prime change how it promotes shows? Many think yes, especially when shows as fun and heartwarming as The Lake are at stake.