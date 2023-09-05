Family system on decline in world but Bharat protected as truth is its foundation: Bhagwat; slams 'cultural Marxism'

Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the family system is on the decline across the world but Bharat has survived this crisis because truth is its foundation.Addressing a gathering of senior citizens in Nagpur, he said the roots of our culture are based on satya truth though efforts were being made to uproot this culture.Bhagwat described the growing tendency towards fulfilling worldly pleasures and efforts by some people justifying it through their selfish philosophies as cultural Marxism.This leaning towards worldly pleasures has crossed the limit.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:23 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the family system is on the decline across the world but Bharat has survived this crisis because ''truth'' is its foundation.

Addressing a gathering of senior citizens in Nagpur, he said the roots of our culture are based on ''satya'' (truth) though efforts were being made to uproot this culture.

Bhagwat described the growing tendency towards fulfilling worldly pleasures and efforts by some people justifying it through their selfish philosophies as ''cultural Marxism''.

''This leaning towards worldly pleasures has crossed the limit. Some people try to justify as right this tendency to fulfil worldly pleasures due to their selfish motives. This is called cultural Marxism today. These people support such immorality by giving it a good name. They do this because such chaos in society helps them. And they can establish their supremacy,'' he said.

Bhagwat further said some people, by talking about various philosophies and ideologies, want to destroy what is good. ''Due to such philosophy, this crisis is prevalent in our country and also in the rest of the world. As a result of this, the family system is on the decline. But Bharat is able to survive because Satya (truth) is the basis of Bharat. The roots of our culture are firm and based on this truth,'' he added.

Many efforts were made to uproot our culture which were ''asmani and Sultani'', he said in Marathi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

