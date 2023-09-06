Left Menu

Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook for the year trimmed by as much as $500 million

Warner Bros Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as USD 500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike.The US film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-09-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 10:59 IST
Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook for the year trimmed by as much as $500 million
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@wbd)
  • Country:
  • United States

Warner Bros Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as USD 500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

The US film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes. The writers strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14.

Warner Bros Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics. The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between USD 10.5 billion to USD 11 billion, down from USD 11 billion to USD 11.5 billion.

''While (Warner Bros. Discovery) is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to (Warner Bros. Discovery) of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023,” the company stated.

Shares of Warner Bros based in New York City, rose about 2 per cent Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023