Left Menu

Kimiko Hahn wins USD 100,000 award from Poetry Foundation for lifetime achievement

Derricotte and Eady were cited for their leadership of Cave Canem, an organisation which supports Black poets through a wide range of programmes.The impact of Toi and Corneliuss work as mentors, collaborators, and advocates cannot be overstated, Poetry magazine editor Adrian Matejka said in a statement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:50 IST
Kimiko Hahn wins USD 100,000 award from Poetry Foundation for lifetime achievement

Cornelius Eady, Toi Derricotte and Kimiko Hahn are among this year's winners of awards from the Poetry Foundation, which announced some of the poetry world's most lucrative prizes.

Hahn, a faculty member of Queens College in New York City whose books include "The Unbearable Heart" and "Earshot," won the USD 100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. Lilly was an heir to pharmaceutical tycoon Eli Lilly who in 2002 bequeathed USD 100 million to Poetry magazine. The Poetry Foundation was established the following year.

"Kimiko Hahn's poetry projects the soul and challenges the human spirit by inviting readers to explore the mysteries of science and nature," Poetry Foundation President Michelle T. Boone said in a statement Thursday. "It's our privilege to acknowledge her decades of advancing poetry through her writing and teaching." The foundation also announced that Derricotte and Eady had won its inaugural Pegasus Award for Service in Poetry, a USD 25,000 honour. Derricotte and Eady were cited for their leadership of Cave Canem, an organisation which supports Black poets through a wide range of programmes.

"The impact of Toi and Cornelius's work as mentors, collaborators, and advocates cannot be overstated," Poetry magazine editor Adrian Matejka said in a statement. "As a Cave Canem fellow myself, I have been the grateful recipient of their service to poetry and the path they've created for countless other Black poets." Douglas Kearney's "Optic Subwoof" won the USD 10,000 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023