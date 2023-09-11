Left Menu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan reunited after 17 years for a new commercial.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:38 IST
"They are like two buddies...": R Balki on directing Big B, SRK in new commercial
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan reunited after 17 years for a new commercial. The duo featured together in the quirky advertisement of Everest, the iconic spice brand. Interestingly, it was directed by R Balki.

Sharing his experience working with the stalwarts of the film industry, Balki in a statement said, "I think it's the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who were meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . I have never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once-in-a-lifetime ad." Big B also expressed his happiness on having the opportunity to work with SRK once again.

"I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and this campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals," he said. The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently basking in the success of director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan'. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. In the coming months, he will be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, he also has director Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

