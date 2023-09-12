Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' screened at Handwara cinema hall in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:19 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' screened at Handwara cinema hall in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release ''Jawan'' was screened at a cinema hall in north Kashmir's Handwara, once known for being a transit route of terrorists infiltrating from across the Line of Control.

The make-shift cinema hall was inaugurated in Handwara last month with the screening of Shah Rukh-starrer 2007 sports drama "Chak De India".

Screening of ''Jawan'' was attended by a large number of people, including the youngsters and district officials.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ''Jawan'' released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The high-octane action thriller also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

''Jawan'', a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ''Jawan'' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film has raised Rs 574.89 crore gross in five days at the worldwide box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023