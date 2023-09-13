Will try to push content envelope through my brand of cinema: Ayushmann on TIME 100 Impact Award

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the only Indian to be chosen for the 2023 edition of the TIME100 Impact Awards, on Wednesday said he is humbled by the honour which will encouraged him to push the envelope of Indian content through his brand of cinema.

Known for tackling several social and taboo subjects through his films such as ''Vicky Donor'', ''Dum Laga Ke Haisha'', ''Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'' or ''Bala'', Khurrana was chosen to be amongst 100 Most Influential People of the World by the US-based publication in 2020.

''This is the second time that the prestigious TIME Magazine has chosen to recognise the work that I do on camera as well as off it. I'm proud as well as humbled with this honour from TIME Magazine because it validates my core belief system as an artiste and a human being trying to affect positive social change.

''I'm deeply grateful to TIME Magazine for bestowing me with the TIME100 Impact honour this year. I have and will always try to push the content envelope of India through my brand of cinema,'' the ''Dream Girl 2'' star said in a statement.

In the title of his profile of Khurrana, TIME magazine described the actor as ''a Bollywood Star Like No Other''. He won the National Award for Best Actor for 2018's ''Andhadhun''.

''Khurrana has carefully curated a filmography that seamlessly switches between light-hearted commercial hits and films that critique the social mores of India's conservative middle class. ''The risk-taking has seen the actor win several more accolades, including a prestigious National Film Award, administered by the Indian government. As his career has flourished over the years, Khurrana has also become passionate about using his platform on the silver screen to advocate for social issues,'' the outlet stated.

Khurrana, who was appointed the National Ambassador by UNICEF India for ensuring rights of every child, said he wants to use his work to make the country a better place.

''I shall also continue to work hard as the UNICEF Ambassador to aid as many children in need in my country. I want to make a difference through my craft and my actions so that the people too can join me in making this nation better for our future generations,'' he added.

Previous Indians who received the TIME100 Impact Award include actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

