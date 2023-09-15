Left Menu

Kerala Minister, WC chairperson condemn actor Alencier's controversial remarks

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:24 IST
Malayalam movie actor Alencier Ley Lopez on Friday came under attack from various quarters for his alleged anti-women remarks during the state Film Award ceremony.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu today termed as ''unfortunate'' Alencier's statement during the ceremony and said his remarks were a reflection of patriarchal consciousness.

Kerala Women' Commission Chairperson, P Satheedevi, condemned the remarks of the actor and said it was against the ethos of cultural Kerala.

''The statement has insulted the movie industry and the cultural society of Kerala,'' Satheedevi said in a statement. Minister Bindu flayed the statement of Alencier made on Thursday that one should not be ''tempted'' by giving a sculpture of a female.

In a controversial remark, Alencier had also said that he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits.

''His remarks were a reflection of patriarchal consciousness and such a remark should not have been made at such a platform,'' Bindu said.

After receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in the Malayalam movie 'Appan', the actor had said, ''Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture.'' The actor said he will stop acting on the day he received a male sculpture along with the award.

Remarkable acting performances showcased by Kunchacko Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the movies 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Jury's Special Mention.

Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor award, while young artiste Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

