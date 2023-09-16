HC directs correcting land records to show plot in name of Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Chhata tehsil authorities in Mathura to correct revenue records to show a plot of land, which was wrongly marked as a graveyard, in the name of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple.
Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura, which mentioned that the temple land's ownership was changed in revenue records in 2004.
The high court had earlier directed revenue officials to produce entire records in connection with the change in the ownership of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple land in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
The tehsil authorities, however, could not explain how and by which order the records were changed.
After going through the records, the high court set aside the entries made as graveyard and directed the Chhata tehsil authorities to record the land in the name of the trust within two months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC reserves verdict on PIL seeking 'removal' of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
Mathura gears up for Janmashtami celebrations
All set for Lord Krishna's midnight 'abhishesk' at Mathura temples
Ajit Pawar holds road show, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune
Lord Krishna's midnight 'abhishek' performed at Mathura temples