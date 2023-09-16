HC directs correcting land records to show plot in name of Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Chhata tehsil authorities in Mathura to correct revenue records to show a plot of land, which was wrongly marked as a graveyard, in the name of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura, which mentioned that the temple land's ownership was changed in revenue records in 2004.

The high court had earlier directed revenue officials to produce entire records in connection with the change in the ownership of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple land in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The tehsil authorities, however, could not explain how and by which order the records were changed.

After going through the records, the high court set aside the entries made as graveyard and directed the Chhata tehsil authorities to record the land in the name of the trust within two months.

