"Life happens to you when you are planning something else": Randeep Hooda on his music video debut in 'Zohrajabeen'

Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday unveiled his new music video titled 'Zohrajabeen' on social media. Randeep Hooda collaborated with singer B Praak for this song.

Hooda took to Instagram and shared the music video and captioned it, "#Zohrajabeen I was your lover. I am your lover. Not the shoes of your feet!' https://www.instagram.com/p/CxPnt2kIbmU/

Speaking about the collaboration Randeep shared, "Life happens to you when you are planning something else. I was busy with Mr. Savarkar's biopic and was recovering from the trauma of losing too much weight. I was in no mood or shape to step out even." "After being insisted to hear the song once I was absolutely moved and blown away by the intensity and its emotional quotient. And Zohrajabeen being a B Praak song sealed the deal for me. I had a lot of fun shooting it with Desi Melodies. Loved working with Khaira as the director, Priyanka and the rest of the team," he added.

The song also feature 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.Sung by B Praak, Jaani has penned the lyrics of 'Zohrajabeen', while Arvindr Khair a has directed the video. Randeep made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

In the coming months, Randeep will be seen headlining 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film. (ANI)

