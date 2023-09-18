President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival inspires all to remain humble in life and promote brotherhood in society.
''This festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha – the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, is a festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness,'' she said.
This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said.
''May Lord Shri Ganesha help us overcome obstacles so that we can contribute immensely in building a developed nation,'' Murmu said in her message.
The President also extended warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it added.
