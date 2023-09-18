Left Menu

HM Amit Shah hails UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Santiniketan, Hoysala ensembles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:54 IST
HM Amit Shah hails UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Santiniketan, Hoysala ensembles
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the declaration of Santiniketan in West Bengal and the 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' in Karnataka as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, saying these are living testaments to the eternity of India's culture.

In a post on X, Shah said while Santiniketan, the abode of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore's worldview, fosters the infinite evolution of human potential, the Hoysala temples are the manifestation of the pinnacle of the country's craftsmanship.

''It is a joyous occasion for our nation that two of our cultural legacies have been included in UNESCO's List of World Heritage Sites. Santiniketan in West Bengal and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas in Karnataka are living testaments to the eternity of our culture,” he said.

Shah also extended his ''heartfelt congratulations'' to the citizens on this ''momentous'' occasion.

UNESCO on Sunday announced that Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on its World Heritage List.

On Monday, the world body announced that the 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala', the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023