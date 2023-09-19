Left Menu

Sidharth, Kiara ace ethnic fashion game on Day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi

Day 1 of the festival saw celebrities visiting temples and Lord Ganesha pandals in the city to offer their prayers. Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting ace Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:25 IST
Sidharth, Kiara ace ethnic fashion game on Day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started on Tuesday with zeal across Maharashtra and other states. Our Bollywood stars too marked the auspicious occasion in their own special ways. Day 1 of the festival saw celebrities visiting temples and Lord Ganesha pandals in the city to offer their prayers. Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting ace Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

The duo was dressed up in festive finest. They twinned in shades of white. Kiara looked gorgeous in an off-white chole and wide-legged pants paired with a dupatta. She opted for a no-make-up look. Sidharth looked dapper in a white kurta set. The kurta has a very subtle embroidery near the lapel.

They also posed for the paps stationed outside Manish's residence. Manish took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with Kiara and Sid.

Earlier in the day, celebs like Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor also paid visit to Manish's house to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, the day falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. The last day of the 10-day celebrations is marked as Ganesh Visarjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023