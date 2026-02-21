Uttar Pradesh Disburses Rs 285 Crore Crop Compensation: A Lifeline for Farmers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided Rs 285 crore as crop compensation to over 2.51 lakh farmers. Underlining the government's commitment, he highlighted various measures including insurance schemes and disaster preparedness. Adityanath also laid foundations for new agricultural facilities and announced plans for enhanced weather forecasting infrastructure.
In a dedicated program, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the importance of crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Additional funds of Rs 175 crore were distributed to families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, assisting those affected by accidental deaths.
Further emphasizing disaster preparedness, Adityanath announced the installation of Doppler Weather Radars and weather stations across multiple districts, alongside infrastructure updates aimed at fostering agricultural development. The programme aims to enhance resilience and ensure economic benefits to farmers statewide.
