MLA's Alleged Bribery Bust: A Corruption Sting Operation

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe by the Gadag Lokayukta police following a contractor's complaint. The bribe was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department. The MLA and his aides were detained, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:45 IST
Bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police apprehended BJP MLA Chandru Lamani in a bribery case, officials revealed on Saturday. Lamani was allegedly caught receiving a Rs 5 lakh bribe in a sting operation conducted by Gadag Lokayukta police following a complaint by contractor Vijay Pujar.

The bribery accusation is tied to projects undertaken by the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road. Officials report that the MLA had originally demanded Rs 11 lakh to execute these works, accepting Rs 5 lakh during the operation.

Lamani, representing the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, and his personal aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, have been detained. The case is being investigated under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

