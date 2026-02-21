Guarding the Persona: Shatrughan Sinha's Legal Victory on Personality Rights

The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant ruling in favor of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, safeguarding his famous 'Khamosh' dialogue and personal image from unauthorized online use. This move marks a pivotal moment in the protection of celebrity personality rights in the digital age.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, in an interim order on Sinha's petition, demanded the immediate removal of content misappropriating the actor's persona from websites and social media. The petition, filed by Sinha through Advocate Hiren Kamod, sought to protect his personality rights against misuse for commercial gain without consent.

The court emphasized the link between Sinha's unique dialogue delivery and his public persona, noting the rising exploitation of celebrity images via artificial intelligence and digital manipulation. The case is set for further hearing, highlighting the ongoing battle celebrities face in preserving their identity in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)