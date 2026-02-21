CRPF's Valor: Paving the Path to a Naxal-Free India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Naxalism will be eradicated from India by the set deadline of March 31. During the 87th CRPF Day Parade, Shah praised the CRPF for its role in reducing stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and its success in dealing with ethnic violence in Manipur.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Naxalism would be eliminated from India by the March 31 deadline set by the government. Speaking at the 87th CRPF Day Parade in the northeast, Shah extolled the force's crucial role in reducing stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, tackling ethnic violence in Manipur, and breaking down Naxalite strongholds.
The CRPF, with the CoBRA force, played a pivotal part in turning the tide against Naxalism, which once spanned 12 states across the nation. Shah commended their exceptional courage and dedication for dismantling Naxalite bases, particularly during Operation Black Forest in the Karreguta Hills.
Praising the force's commitment, Shah highlighted its crucial role in enhancing internal security over its 86-year history. He noted that regions once considered internal security hotspots, like Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas, are now engines of growth, thanks in large part to the CRPF's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tension Sparks Stone-Pelting Clash in Indore
Minors Detained for Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express
Tensions Erupt in Bagalkote Amid Stone-Pelting and Protests
Tensions Escalate in Bagalkote: Stone-Pelting Incident Sparks Controversy
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case