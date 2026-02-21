CRPF's Valor: Paving the Path to a Naxal-Free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Naxalism would be eliminated from India by the March 31 deadline set by the government. Speaking at the 87th CRPF Day Parade in the northeast, Shah extolled the force's crucial role in reducing stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, tackling ethnic violence in Manipur, and breaking down Naxalite strongholds.

The CRPF, with the CoBRA force, played a pivotal part in turning the tide against Naxalism, which once spanned 12 states across the nation. Shah commended their exceptional courage and dedication for dismantling Naxalite bases, particularly during Operation Black Forest in the Karreguta Hills.

Praising the force's commitment, Shah highlighted its crucial role in enhancing internal security over its 86-year history. He noted that regions once considered internal security hotspots, like Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas, are now engines of growth, thanks in large part to the CRPF's efforts.

