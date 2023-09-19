Kangana Ranaut lauds Women's Reservation Bill, calls it "historic"

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to approve the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion in parliament. Kangana, who was among the special invitees at the new Parliament building, shared her thoughts on the bill.

She said, "This is a historic day...this (new Parliament building) is symbolic of Amritkaal...such an important day, BJP could speak about anything point or any bill... but they chose women empowerment. This shows their thoughts and mindset. Our country is in capable hands..." On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Introducing the bill in the house the minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People." Actor Esha Gupta also extended her support to the Women's Reservation Bill.

“It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought." Esha was also present at the new parliament today. (ANI)

