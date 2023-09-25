Left Menu

One Piece Episode 1077: Luffy's epic victory and what comes next

Updated: 25-09-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:11 IST
One Piece Episode 1077: Luffy's epic victory and what comes next
Image credit: One Piece Episode 1077 trailer / ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel
  • Country:
  • Japan

In the latest installment of the beloved anime series, One Piece Episode 1077, fans witnessed a monumental moment that has been long-awaited. Luffy, the indomitable protagonist, emerged victorious in a fierce battle against the formidable Yonko, Kaido. This monumental event not only marks a significant turning point in the story but also leaves us eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in the world of One Piece.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains One Piece Episode 1077 spoilers!

One Piece Episode 1077 Release Schedule

One Piece Episode 1077 is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 24, at 9:30 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST). For international fans, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode according to the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, September 23

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, September 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 24

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, September 24

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, September 24

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 24

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, September 24

One Piece Episode 1077: What to Expect

The anticipation for One Piece Episode 1077 has been amplified by the release of the episode's trailer. Titled "The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!" this episode promises to delve deep into the aftermath of Luffy's victory over Kaido.

The battle between Luffy and Kaido, which spanned several episodes, culminated in Episode 1076. This epic clash was one of the most intense battles in the entire One Piece series. Both combatants displayed awe-inspiring abilities and unyielding determination. Luffy, despite suffering multiple defeats at the hands of Kaido, continued to rise and evolve throughout the battle.

At one juncture, it appeared that Luffy would secure victory as he unleashed his formidable Gear 4 attacks. However, a surprise twist in the form of Guernica's intervention turned the tide in Kaido's favor, leading to yet another setback for our hero.

But when all seemed lost, an unexpected development occurred. Luffy unconsciously tapped into the latent power of his Devil Fruit, resulting in a transformation he referred to as "Gear 5." This remarkable transformation completely altered the course of the battle. Luffy unleashed an incredible display of power, overpowering Kaido in a spectacular fashion.

However, the drawback of this newfound power was its limited duration. Both Luffy and Kaido realized the urgency of ending the battle swiftly and unleashed their final, devastating attacks.

Stay tuned to more updates on the anime series!

