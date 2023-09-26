Left Menu

“Macha Diya!!”: Shraddha Kapoor lauds Indian women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. 

India women's cricket team at the podium (Image: IOA), Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a post on her stories which she captioned, "Golden Girls. What a proud feeling!! Macha Diya!!"

The 'Women in Blue' outshone their Sri Lankan counterparts by winning the final match by 19 runs. A fiery spell by Titas Sandhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal in the women's cricket tournament.

With this, the Indian women's team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing. This has been a remarkable year for women's cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in the T20 WC, followed by the historic WPL and now the achievement at the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games squad was led skipper by Harmanpreet Kaur who also led the Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women's Premier League which was crowned Champions earlier this year. Coming into the game, the Indian women's team elected to bat first and made 117/7 with the help of Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) innings.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani took 2/16, Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets for 21 runs while Sugandika Kumari also cleared up two scalps for 30. Chasing a low target, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 to win the first-ever gold.

Titas was the pick of the bowler, taking three scalps for just 6 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Devika Vaidya picked up one wicket. (ANI)

