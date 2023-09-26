Left Menu

“It’s great news for film industry”: Madhur Bhandarkar on Waheeda Rehman getting Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday congratulated veteran actor Waheeda Rehman for being chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday congratulated veteran actor Waheeda Rehman for being chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema. Madhur Bhandarkar told ANI that Waheeda Rehman's contribution to the film industry has been huge.

"It's great news that Waheedaji will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. I congratulate her. Waheeda ji's contribution in the film industry has been huge. More than 60 years, she had a great career. She has done such amazing films like 'Pyaasa', 'CID', among others. She worked with Guru Dutt Sahab, Dev Anand. It's a great news for the entire film industry, all then  admires and fans of Waheedaji." Waheeda Rehman conveyed her happiness over the award.

"I am happy. This is a big award from the government. Anything which is given with love and respect gives more happiness. I want to thank Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for it and jury for selecting me," she said. Thakur on Tuesday announced that Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the prestigious lifetime achievement award.

"I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," Thakur said on X. "Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork.

I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history," the minister added. Waheeda Rehman is known for her outstanding performances in films like 'Guide', 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'. (ANI)

