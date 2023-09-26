Left Menu

Pope, condemning body shaming, uses personal example from boyhood

"I recall a friend of mine who was a bit fat and we actually mocked him, I dare say bullied him, we once shoved him and he fell down," Francis said. "When I got home, my father was informed about this and he took me to this schoolmate's home to apologise," he said. The man died recently. Francis also spoke of cosmetic surgery during the conversation with the university students.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:51 IST
Pope, condemning body shaming, uses personal example from boyhood

Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned body shaming among young people, acknowledging that he was guilty of doing it himself when he was boy in Argentina more than seven decades ago. Francis made his comments while speaking to university students in Asia via a video link.

A woman from India told him about how when she was a teenager she felt embarrassed and inferior to her classmates because of her weight and body shape and had suffered from bullying. "Regardless of you being fat, thin, short tall, the important thing is to live in harmony, harmony in your hearts ... every man, every woman has their own beauty and we really have to learn how to recognise it," he said.

In the lead up to his answer to the woman, who also spoke of the pressures of social media, he told her a personal story. "I recall a friend of mine who was a bit fat and we actually mocked him, I dare say bullied him, we once shoved him and he fell down," Francis said.

"When I got home, my father was informed about this and he took me to this schoolmate's home to apologise," he said. Francis, 86, said he reconnected with the friend in recent years and discovered that he had become an Evangelical pastor. The man died recently.

Francis also spoke of cosmetic surgery during the conversation with the university students. "Plastic surgery serves no purpose because its beauty is going to fade eventually," he said, quoting the well-known story of 20th century Italian actress Anna Magnani saying "Please don't retouch my wrinkles. It took me so long to earn them".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023