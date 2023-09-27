Hollywood writers guild ends strike ahead of final contract vote

Hollywood's writers union said its members could return to work on Wednesday while they decide whether to approve a three-year deal that provides pay raises, protections around use of artificial intelligence and other gains. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) leadership voted unanimously to end the strike on Wednesday, the guild said in a statement. The 11,500 members have until Oct. 9 to cast their votes on the proposed contract.

Film and television writers walked off the job in May after failing to reach a deal with major studios, including Netflix, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery . The writers appeared to have won concessions across the board, with raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and AI safeguards.

Under the tentative agreement reached on Sunday, AI cannot be used to undermine a writer's credit. Writers can choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a company cannot require the use of the software. The studios also must disclose to a writer if any materials were generated by AI. The end of the strike means daytime and late-night talk shows can return to the air. Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time," said on social media that he would be back with fresh episodes starting Friday.

"My writers and Real Time are back!" Maher wrote. Maher and Drew Barrymore had angered writers by saying this month that their talk shows would return before the strike ended.

The end of the WGA strike does not return Hollywood to normal. The SAG-AFTRA actors union walked off the job in July and remains on strike.

