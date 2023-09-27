Prime Video sets October 6 premiere for 'Mumbai Diaries' season 2

Left Menu

I am confident that this new season of Mumbai Diaries will strike a deep chord with its relatability and authenticity with viewers, not only within the country but also from around the world, Madhok said in a statement.Advani described Mumbai Diaries as an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community.After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 2611, weve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as theyre faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:48 IST
The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama ''Mumbai Diaries'' will arrive on Prime Video on October 6, the streamer said Wednesday.

According to a press release, the new chapter will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with ''the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods''.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, ''Mumbai Diaries'' is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi Originals, Prime Video India, said the second season of the show propels the narrative of the medical team at Bombay General Hospital forward, by putting them at the centre of a literal and metaphorical storm.

''The series is our fourth collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, who share our commitment towards telling stories that entertain and engage. I am confident that this new season of 'Mumbai Diaries' will strike a deep chord with its relatability and authenticity with viewers, not only within the country but also from around the world,'' Madhok said in a statement.

Advani described ''Mumbai Diaries'' as an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community.

''After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', we've upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they're faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts. We're excited to be back with yet another collaboration with Prime Video, and look forward to bringing 'Mumbai Diaries' season two to viewers across the world,'' he added.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi will reprise their respective roles.

