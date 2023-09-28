Left Menu

Hollywood's striking actors, studios to resume negotiations next week

Updated: 28-09-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 08:50 IST
Negotiators for the striking Hollywood actors and the studios will meet for talks on Oct. 2, the parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The SAG-AFTRA actors union, Hollywood's largest union with 160,000 members, walked off the job in July after their counterparts from the writers union went on strike in early May.

The writers union struck a tentative deal with the studios earlier this week.

