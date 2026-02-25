Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project
Vikram Solar has secured a supply order of 378.75 MW solar modules from Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy, a collaboration between Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC. The modules will contribute to a 600 MW solar project in Gujarat, marking Vikram Solar's pivotal role in India's renewable energy landscape.
Vikram Solar announced on Wednesday a significant win with a 378.75 MW solar module supply order from Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Ltd (INGEL). The joint venture, between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and NTPC Green Energy Ltd, underscores its commitment to renewable advancements.
The modules, engineered by Vikram Solar, are destined for a substantial 600 MW solar initiative in the Kutch district of Gujarat, a strategically significant location for renewable energy in India. The Nakhatrana project highlights the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge N-TOPCon technology.
Slated for delivery starting FY26, the order strengthens Vikram Solar's foothold in the renewable sector, leveraging Gujarat's supportive policies and infrastructure. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Solar's Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the strategic importance of this deployment.
