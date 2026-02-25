Left Menu

Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

T T V Dhinakaran, AMMK leader, ridicules V K Sasikala’s new political party, equating it to 'instant sambar'. Sasikala, on Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, announced her political return with a new party, promising a fresh chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. Dhinakaran reaffirms AMMK-AIADMK's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:14 IST
Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters
In an audacious political move, V K Sasikala marked her return to Tamil Nadu's political arena by launching a new party, aiming to capture the legacy of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The announcement came on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, with Sasikala unfurling the party flag featuring iconic leaders C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa herself.

However, the announcement was met with sarcasm from AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who likened it to 'instant sambar' and 'instant idli', stating that it would not affect the NDA's political prospects. Dhinakaran emphasized the solidarity between AMMK and AIADMK, asserting their combined strength in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sasikala, previously expelled from AIADMK, criticized current AIADMK leaders, especially Edappadi K Palaniswami, for internal political machinations following Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. She plans to usher a new political chapter by forming a Dravidian party, promising to serve Tamil Nadu's people and its cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

