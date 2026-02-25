Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

In an audacious political move, V K Sasikala marked her return to Tamil Nadu's political arena by launching a new party, aiming to capture the legacy of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The announcement came on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, with Sasikala unfurling the party flag featuring iconic leaders C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa herself.

However, the announcement was met with sarcasm from AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who likened it to 'instant sambar' and 'instant idli', stating that it would not affect the NDA's political prospects. Dhinakaran emphasized the solidarity between AMMK and AIADMK, asserting their combined strength in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sasikala, previously expelled from AIADMK, criticized current AIADMK leaders, especially Edappadi K Palaniswami, for internal political machinations following Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. She plans to usher a new political chapter by forming a Dravidian party, promising to serve Tamil Nadu's people and its cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)