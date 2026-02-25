Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters
T T V Dhinakaran, AMMK leader, ridicules V K Sasikala’s new political party, equating it to 'instant sambar'. Sasikala, on Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, announced her political return with a new party, promising a fresh chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. Dhinakaran reaffirms AMMK-AIADMK's unity.
- Country:
- India
In an audacious political move, V K Sasikala marked her return to Tamil Nadu's political arena by launching a new party, aiming to capture the legacy of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The announcement came on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, with Sasikala unfurling the party flag featuring iconic leaders C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa herself.
However, the announcement was met with sarcasm from AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who likened it to 'instant sambar' and 'instant idli', stating that it would not affect the NDA's political prospects. Dhinakaran emphasized the solidarity between AMMK and AIADMK, asserting their combined strength in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Sasikala, previously expelled from AIADMK, criticized current AIADMK leaders, especially Edappadi K Palaniswami, for internal political machinations following Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. She plans to usher a new political chapter by forming a Dravidian party, promising to serve Tamil Nadu's people and its cadres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA
Political Tussles in Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's New Party and Dhinakaran's Critique
O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong
AIADMK to provide monthly assistance to degree holders registered with employment exchange, says Palaniswami.
AIADMK chief Palaniswami unveils party's third phase poll promises, announces Rs 10,000 cash incentive for families.