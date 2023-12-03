Left Menu

Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu bond over 'Animal' during Instagram Live

Animal fever has been gripping the nation! Not only public, but celebrities also can't help but be hyped for the film and Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:11 IST
Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu bond over 'Animal' during Instagram Live
Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Animal fever has been gripping the nation! Not only public, but celebrities also can't help but be hyped for the film and Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances. Actor Varun Dhawan recently engaged in an Instagram Live conversation with his 'Kalank' co-star Kunal Kemmu. And guess what? The duo bonded over 'Animal' talks.

During the conversation, Kunal shared that 'Animal' has been on his mind ever since he watched it. "Is wakt baithke main Animal ke bare mein soch raha tha jo kal dekhi maine (I am currently thinking about Animal which I've watched it a day ago)," Kunal said.

Varun joined in, expressing, "I swear, man. It leaves a chaap on you." Varun then also heaped praises on 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the fim.

'Animal', which was released in theatres on December 1, turned out to be Ranbir's career best opening. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 63.80 crore in all languages on the release day."'ANIMAL' IS SENSATIONAL... Non-holiday / non-festival release. Non-franchise. No superstar cameos. 'Adults' certificate. 3+ hours run time. Clash with another film... Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India... Fri Rs 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Biggest start for an 'Adults' certified film. Biggest opener of #RanbirKapoor. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri Rs 9.05 cr. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 63.80 cr Nett BOC."

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, during the promotional event, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."He went on to elaborate on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023