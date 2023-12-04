AILF 2023 Concludes On A Poetic and Promising Note

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 4: 8th edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival, which started on 24th November 2023 at Centre for Environment Education, Thaltej Tekra Ahmedabad, concluded successfully on 26th November 2023 on a poetic and promising note. The last day started with young school students reciting their own poems. Noted actor Rajendra Gupta during the day recited well-meaning Hindi poems sent by his fans. He also expressed his strong views on the cut-throat competition in the society which is probably incited by an invisible marketer to stay ahead of others, besides discussing many other points. In the evening, young poets from university performed and recited English poems. The day also witnessed noted lyricist Dr. Sagar talking about the Hindi and Bhojpuri filmi songs.

During the welcome speech on opening day, Umashanker Yadav, founder director of the festival emphasized on the role played by the literature festivals in making the society progressive, thinking and inclusive. He said that the effect of these collectives sometimes may be slow but it is definite and long lasting. In many cases, people attending and actively participating in these festivals go for a sea change in their personal and professional lives and attitudes. Many of them have become writers, authors, better humans and many have achieved success professionally.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr. Justice (Retd.) KJ Thaker, currently chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission, who referred to literature as 'google of contemporary times', he also said, "literature means thoughts, writings of the people who have evolved certain ideas." Mentor of the festival Dr. SK Nanda IAS (Retd.) talked about the role played by literature in society. Noted actor Akhilendra Mishra expressed his concern about degrading intellectual and moral values of the society in his inaugural speech. In the first session, Dr. SK Nanda, Chiranjeev Patel, Kusum Kaul and Umashanker Yadav discussed the importance of creative industries, artists and their creativity in main stream businesses and how it helps in achieving human development. With the tag line 'Discuss, Debate, Deconstruct' the subjects like inner power, different communities, films and society, world literature, feminist writings, journalism, culture, society, children's literature, North East literature, schools, lyrics, partition literature, pursuit of happiness, achieving dreams without stress, contemporary Hindi Literature, Gujarati Literature, in search of self, places to visit in Gujarat, Film Journalism and more were discussed in more than 30 sessions.

Many books and cover pages were launched by prominent speakers. Like every year, this time also we launched the books of the authors who were motivated and encouraged to write by this festival. In between the sessions, there were classical dances, drama, singing and more to keep the audience entertained during all the three days. Gujarati, Hindi and English Kavi Sammelans on each evening were a treat for poetry lovers. Ballet dance performance from the artists of Kazakhstan organized by ICCR as part of 7th edition of India International Folk Festival witnessed huge response from over packed auditorium.

Prominent speakers who participated in stimulating discussions were actors Rajendra Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Ravi Yadav and Tushar Sadhu. Other speakers were Raj Yogi BK Nikunj Ji, Manvendra Sinh Gohil, Gujarati poets Harsh Brahmbhatt, Anil Chavda, Krushna Dave. Women authors Dr. Ishmeet Kaur Chaudhri, Preeti Gill, Prof. KB Veio Pou, Preeti Das, Raksha Bharadia, Maitridevi Sisodia, Jyoti Yadav, Dr. Shirish Kashikar, Mayank Shekhar, Prof. Sunil Maheshwari IIMA, Dr. Sudhir Shah, Manjula Pooja Shroff, Dr. Heera Lal, IAS, Kirti Thakar, Kainaz Jussawala and Chiranjiv Patel.

This edition was special because of the active participation of students, principals teachers and professors. Young school and college students took part in anchoring and moderating besides managing the stage, back stage and other activities voluntarily with great enthusiasm and sense of belonging.

With the promise to keep coming up with the newer ideas and shows in the future, Umashanker Yadav, the festival director thanked the speakers, volunteers, audience and the team for their contribution in the success of the 8th edition. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, Gujarat Tourism as PATRON, Enertech Fuel Solutions Pvt. Ltd, GMDC, ONGC, Gujarat Maritime Board and Ikon Barcode Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

