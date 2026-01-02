Left Menu

Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests

In 2025, Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered 201 corruption cases, marking its highest tally of 57 trap cases where 76 individuals, mostly officials, were arrested. The bureau escalated vigilance efforts, leading to multiple convictions and significant seizures, and introduced systemic reforms and public-friendly complaint channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:17 IST
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward a corruption-free state, Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) reported record-breaking numbers in 2025, tackling graft with unmatched rigor.

The bureau registered 201 cases, marking an all-time high of 57 trap cases where 76 individuals, predominantly government officials, were apprehended. Targeting systemic corruption, the bureau intensified actions across departments, securing landmark arrests and convictions.

Government officials were central to the busts, with the revenue department facing the brunt. Notably, VACB seized substantial bribe amounts and employed proactive reforms—including real-time public complaint mechanisms—to enhance transparency and accountability. These moves underscore VACB's unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption, according to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Water Wars: Injustice and Allegations Unfold

Telangana's Water Wars: Injustice and Allegations Unfold

 India
2
Why We Get Sick on Holiday: The Phenomenon of Leisure Sickness

Why We Get Sick on Holiday: The Phenomenon of Leisure Sickness

 Australia
3
Walking the Workday Away: The Rise of Treadmill Desks in Australia

Walking the Workday Away: The Rise of Treadmill Desks in Australia

 Australia
4
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests

Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Ar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026