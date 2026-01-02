Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests

In a significant stride toward a corruption-free state, Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) reported record-breaking numbers in 2025, tackling graft with unmatched rigor.

The bureau registered 201 cases, marking an all-time high of 57 trap cases where 76 individuals, predominantly government officials, were apprehended. Targeting systemic corruption, the bureau intensified actions across departments, securing landmark arrests and convictions.

Government officials were central to the busts, with the revenue department facing the brunt. Notably, VACB seized substantial bribe amounts and employed proactive reforms—including real-time public complaint mechanisms—to enhance transparency and accountability. These moves underscore VACB's unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption, according to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.