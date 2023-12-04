'Castaway Diva' and 'Perfect Marriage Revenge' Leave a Lasting Impact on Viewers

tvN's "Castaway Diva" and MBN's "Perfect Marriage Revenge" concluded their runs with impactful endings that resonated strongly with viewers.

In the last episode of "Castaway Diva," Seo Mok Ha, portrayed by Park Eun Bin, ascended to stardom as a celebrated singer, propelled by the unwavering support of Yoon Ran Joo, Jung Ki Ho, and Jung Chae Ho. Mok Ha achieved diva status with her debut song "Fly Away" and culminated her success with a solo concert, recreating a poignant moment from 15 years ago, immortalized by Ki Ho's camera.

Concurrently, Ki Ho and Chae Ho emancipated themselves from their father, Jung Bong Wan, embarking on individual journeys to shape their destinies. The finale of "Castaway Diva" garnered an impressive viewership rating of 9 percent.

In the conclusive episode of "Perfect Marriage Revenge," Seo Do Guk, portrayed by Sung Hoon, and Han Yi Joo, played by Jung Yoo Min, navigated toward a gratifying conclusion, unraveling the true purpose behind their journey to the past.

Seo Jong Wook, portrayed by Kang Shin Hyo, expressed remorse upon discovering the truth about his biological mother, while Lee Jung Hye, played by Lee Min Young, faced the challenge of her daughter Han Yoo Ra, portrayed by Jin Ji Hee, abandoning her during her prison term. The episode hinted at a new challenge for Han Yoo Ra as she grappled with pregnancy, carrying Yoo Se Hyuk's child.

In the Castaway Diva final episode, the final moments, Do Guk and Yi Joo embraced married life with their beautiful daughter. Reflecting on her journey, Yi Joo conveyed gratitude through a monologue, realizing that happiness lies in everyday life and the often-overlooked little things. The drama's finale secured an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.4 percent.

