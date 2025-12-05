NCP Raises Alarm Over Voter List Discrepancies in Jalna
The Nationalist Congress Party expressed concern over significant discrepancies in Jalna's draft voter lists ahead of municipal elections. They reported mismatches between voters' numbers and the actual population in several wards, calling for immediate corrective measures to ensure accuracy.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sounded the alarm over substantial discrepancies found in the draft voter lists of Jalna, Maharashtra, ahead of the impending municipal corporation elections.
NCP's Jalna city-district unit president, Shaikh Mahmood, highlighted serious mismatches in several wards where the count of voters exceeded the actual population figures. The discrepancies are causing confusion and must be rectified immediately, he stated.
As the elections approach in January 2026, Mahmood urged officials to verify objections thoroughly by meeting voters in person to maintain an accurate voter list, addressing errors such as names wrongly allocated to different wards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
