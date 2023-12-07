Left Menu

UK's ITV tried to verify rumour about star Schofield's affair, report said

Britain's ITV investigated rumours of a relationship between its star presenter Phillip Schofield and a junior staff member but could find no evidence to act, a lawyer said in a report on a scandal that made headlines in May. Schofield, 61, a TV fixture for more than three decades, resigned after admitting lying about a relationship with a young employee on daytime show "This Morning". ITV commissioned senior lawyer Jane Mulcahy to examine its handling of the controversy after commentators said it had turned a blind eye to protect one of its biggest stars.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:12 IST
Britain's ITV investigated rumours of a relationship between its star presenter Phillip Schofield and a junior staff member but could find no evidence to act, a lawyer said in a report on a scandal that made headlines in May. Schofield, 61, a TV fixture for more than three decades, resigned after admitting lying about a relationship with a young employee on daytime show "This Morning".

ITV commissioned senior lawyer Jane Mulcahy to examine its handling of the controversy after commentators said it had turned a blind eye to protect one of its biggest stars. Accusations were also made about a toxic culture on its daytime shows, which the broadcaster denied.

Mulcahy interviewed 48 people but Schofield and the young person did not take part. Schofield "reluctantly declined" because of the risk to his health, she said, citing a letter from his lawyer. She had been informed that his mental health had since deteriorated.

The young person wanted to "move on with his life", his lawyer said. Mulcahy said managers made "considerable efforts" to investigate following a 2019 newspaper story, but in the face of denials from both, they were unable to find evidence.

Her finding backs up the claim of ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall in June saying ITV had done all it could to confirm the rumour. Mulcahy said only one person interviewed had any knowledge of an affair prior to May 2023. The junior employee became aware in 2021 but did not report it at the time.

ITV's chairman Andy Cosslett welcomed the report, including her finding of no "toxic culture" on the show. "I hope that the completion of this review allows the team at This Morning to get back to what they do so well - making a brilliant show that entertains and informs millions of viewers every week," he said.

