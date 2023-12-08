Left Menu

Park Bo Young in Talks to Lead Cast in New Drama 'Shop of the Lamp'

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:42 IST
Image Credit: Park Bo Young/Facebook
Popular South Korean actress Park Bo Young is currently in discussions to take on the lead role in the upcoming drama series, "Shop of the Lamp" (literal title). The news, reported by Tenasia, reveals that negotiations are underway, and Park Bo Young is in the process of finalizing the details of her participation.

"Shop of the Lamp" is an eight-part television series adapted from the webtoon created by Kang Full, renowned for the widely acclaimed series "Moving." The drama delves into the interconnection between the living and the deceased, revolving around a light shop. The series marks the debut project of actor Kim Hee Won.

The cast for "Shop of the Lamp" is set to feature an impressive lineup, with Park Bo Young potentially joining notable actors such as Ju Ji Hoon, Seol Hyun, and Bae Sung Woo. While discussions about the broadcasting network are ongoing, Disney Plus is currently a strong contender among various options.

Park Bo Young, known for her exceptional performances, has gained fame for her roles in hit films such as "Scandal Makers" (2008), "A Werewolf Boy" (2012), and "On Your Wedding Day" (2018). She has also made a mark in the television landscape with lead roles in popular series like "Oh My Ghost" (2015), "Strong Girl Bong-soon" (2017), "Abyss" (2019), "Doom at Your Service" (2021), and "Daily Dose of Sunshine" (2023).

Before officially stepping into the world of acting in 2006, Park Bo Young showcased her talent in a short film titled "Equal" in 2005 during her middle school years. The short film received recognition, winning the Challenging Reality Award at the 7th Seoul International Youth Film Festival (SIYFF 2005). Notably, Park Bo Young made her first television appearance in a public advertisement for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power while in high school.

