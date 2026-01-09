BJD Demands Immediate Action on Polavaram: A Call for Tribal Justice
The BJD criticized the BJP government in Odisha over its handling of the Polavaram issue, citing risks to thousands of tribal families. The party threatened protests if the state fails to address submerged villages and alleged that project changes were made without consultation.
- Country:
- India
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha of neglecting the tribulations faced by tribals in Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram Project.
BJD leaders warned of protests if Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi does not promptly resolve issues with Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the risk to thousands of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families if the project proceeds.
The criticism includes alleged violations by the project on environmental laws and failure to consult affected states. Party representatives questioned the lack of engagement from Odisha's Chief Minister in addressing these concerns with central authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government
Escalating Chaos: Iran's Protests Claim More Lives
Death toll in Iran protests jumps to at least 62, AP reports, citing activists.
Iranian Protests Rage On Amid Internet Blackout and Economic Strife
Doctor Arrested Amid Heated Protests at Medical University