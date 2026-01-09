Left Menu

BJD Demands Immediate Action on Polavaram: A Call for Tribal Justice

The BJD criticized the BJP government in Odisha over its handling of the Polavaram issue, citing risks to thousands of tribal families. The party threatened protests if the state fails to address submerged villages and alleged that project changes were made without consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:56 IST
BJD Demands Immediate Action on Polavaram: A Call for Tribal Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha of neglecting the tribulations faced by tribals in Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram Project.

BJD leaders warned of protests if Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi does not promptly resolve issues with Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the risk to thousands of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families if the project proceeds.

The criticism includes alleged violations by the project on environmental laws and failure to consult affected states. Party representatives questioned the lack of engagement from Odisha's Chief Minister in addressing these concerns with central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers Turn Pencil and Paper into High-Performance Sensors for Agriculture, Healthcare and Wearables

Researchers Turn Pencil and Paper into High-Performance Sensors for Agricult...

 Global
2
Crackdown on Polluting Factories: CAQM Orders Closures Across NCR

Crackdown on Polluting Factories: CAQM Orders Closures Across NCR

 India
3
Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidential Authority

Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidentia...

 Global
4
Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government

Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026