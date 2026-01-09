BJD Demands Immediate Action on Polavaram: A Call for Tribal Justice

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha of neglecting the tribulations faced by tribals in Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram Project.

BJD leaders warned of protests if Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi does not promptly resolve issues with Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the risk to thousands of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families if the project proceeds.

The criticism includes alleged violations by the project on environmental laws and failure to consult affected states. Party representatives questioned the lack of engagement from Odisha's Chief Minister in addressing these concerns with central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)