Anurag Thakur Challenges Mamata Banerjee Over ED Raids
Anurag Thakur questions West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to ED raids on I-PAC, hinting at her intent to protect certain individuals. Amidst political tension, the move is part of a probe into a multi-crore coal scam. Thakur also lauds recent cooperative advancements in Himachal Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a striking political confrontation, Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister and BJP MP, has called out West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Enforcement Directorate's raids on I-PAC, led by Pratik Jain. Thakur questioned Banerjee's resistance and whom she aims to safeguard from the ED's investigation.
The ED's search operations are linked to an ongoing money laundering investigation concerning a coal pilferage scam worth multiple crores. Amidst heightened tension and drama, Banerjee personally intervened during the ED raids, accusing the agency of targeting the Trinamool Congress ahead of impending Assembly polls.
Alongside his political critique, Thakur praised Himachal Pradesh's advancements in cooperative sectors, emphasizing the newly inaugurated cold storage facility's role in bolstering the rural economy and supporting India's self-reliance goal. He commended the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directive for timely Panchayati Raj and local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
