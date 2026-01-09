Release and Relief: Spanish Activists Return Home from Venezuela
Four Spanish citizens and a Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist have been released from Venezuela and returned to Madrid. This follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and signals a potential shift in Venezuela's political prisoner policy. However, rights groups contest claims of large-scale releases.
- Country:
- Spain
In a significant development, four Spanish nationals and a Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist returned to Madrid on Friday. Their release from Venezuelan custody came after the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, marking a potential shift in Venezuela's approach to political prisoners.
The returnees were greeted by friends and family, a joyous occasion highlighted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. In a statement on X, Albares expressed his happiness over their release and eagerness to see them return to a normal life.
Detained at various times under different accusations, including allegations of plotting against Maduro, these individuals' release is seen by Spain as a positive step. However, rights organizations caution that reports of widespread political prisoner releases in Venezuela remain unverified.
ALSO READ
U.S. Swoop in Caracas: The Capture of Nicolas Maduro
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes his first appearance in a US courtroom following his capture, reports AP.
Turbulent Times: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Capture and Controversy: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan Bonds Surge Amidst Maduro's U.S. Capture