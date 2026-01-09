Left Menu

Release and Relief: Spanish Activists Return Home from Venezuela

Four Spanish citizens and a Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist have been released from Venezuela and returned to Madrid. This follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and signals a potential shift in Venezuela's political prisoner policy. However, rights groups contest claims of large-scale releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant development, four Spanish nationals and a Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist returned to Madrid on Friday. Their release from Venezuelan custody came after the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, marking a potential shift in Venezuela's approach to political prisoners.

The returnees were greeted by friends and family, a joyous occasion highlighted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. In a statement on X, Albares expressed his happiness over their release and eagerness to see them return to a normal life.

Detained at various times under different accusations, including allegations of plotting against Maduro, these individuals' release is seen by Spain as a positive step. However, rights organizations caution that reports of widespread political prisoner releases in Venezuela remain unverified.

