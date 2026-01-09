Release and Relief: Spanish Activists Return Home from Venezuela

In a significant development, four Spanish nationals and a Venezuelan-Spanish rights activist returned to Madrid on Friday. Their release from Venezuelan custody came after the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, marking a potential shift in Venezuela's approach to political prisoners.

The returnees were greeted by friends and family, a joyous occasion highlighted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. In a statement on X, Albares expressed his happiness over their release and eagerness to see them return to a normal life.

Detained at various times under different accusations, including allegations of plotting against Maduro, these individuals' release is seen by Spain as a positive step. However, rights organizations caution that reports of widespread political prisoner releases in Venezuela remain unverified.