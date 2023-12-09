Left Menu

Julia Roberts expresses her wish to do 'My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel

Actor Julia Roberts has been part of several popular rom-coms and when asked if she would love to do a sequel of any of them, she simply chooses 'My Best Friend's Wedding', reported People.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 13:41 IST
Julia Roberts expresses her wish to do 'My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel
Julia Roberts (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Julia Roberts has been part of several popular rom-coms and when asked if she would love to do a sequel of any of them, she simply chooses 'My Best Friend's Wedding', reported People. During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the Oscar-winning actress was asked by a viewer to choose a film of hers that she'd want to see a sequel to. Her response was prompt.

"That's a really good question and I've never been asked it," said Roberts, 56, before choosing 'My Best Friend's Wedding'. When it debuted in June 1997, the comedy was a worldwide box office success. It follows Roberts as Jules, a food journalist who realises she's in love with her longtime best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), when he discloses he's engaged to new love, Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), in the film directed by P.J. Hogan. Desperate to capture his heart, Jules spends the next four days attempting to disrupt his wedding, even pretending to be engaged to her gay best friend, George (Rupert Everett).

It doesn't end well for Jules, with Michael ultimately selecting Kimmy. But, as Roberts told Andy Cohen, 55, the richness of the characters and the dynamics between them means there's plenty of material to explore for a sequel. "There's so many people in it," she said, noting she'd want "to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going..."

Asked by another WWHL viewer who she thought Michael should have chosen, Roberts stuck with her character. "Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy!" 'What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' airs on Bravo Sunday-Thursday evenings, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023