Adivi Sesh starts filming for 'Goodachari' sequel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:21 IST
Adivi Sesh starts filming for 'Goodachari' sequel
Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday announced that he has started working on the sequel to his 2018 Telugu hit "Goodachari". Titled ''G2'', the upcoming action spy thriller is being helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who took over the directing duties from Sashi Kiran Tikka.

''It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2,'' the ''Major'' star posted on Instagram along with a photo from the movie's set.

According to a press release, the film went on floors in Hyderabad where the team has constructed a ''lavish five-floor glass set''.

Actor-model Banita Sandhu, known for movies such as "October" and "Sardar Udham", will feature opposite Sesh in the movie. ''G2'' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

