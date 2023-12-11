The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Achieves Record Ratings in Episode 6

In a significant milestone for MBC's Friday-Saturday K-drama, "The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract," the latest episode, which aired on December 9th, has broken records by achieving the highest viewership ratings throughout its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode garnered an impressive nationwide average viewership rating of 9.6%, marking a peak in the show's popularity.

The episode unfolds with Park Yeon Woo, portrayed by Lee Se Young, taking on a new role in a design project alongside Kang Tae Ha, played by Bae In Hyuk. She assumes the position of a special designer assistant, introducing a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

As the story progresses, the plot delves into unexpected collaborations and the emergence of jealousy. Notably, Yeon Woo's exceptional embroidery captures the attention of Mi Dam, portrayed by Kim Yeo Jin, leading to a collaboration agreement with Tae Ha, contingent on working together with Yeon Woo.

Tensions rise as Kang Tae Ha grapples with jealousy, witnessing Yeon Woo's growing closeness with other male characters, including Do Yoon Jae (played by Park Yeon Woo) and Kang Tae Min (portrayed by Yoo Seon Ho).

A pivotal moment occurs during a team dinner, where Tae Ha, unable to contain his emotions, interrupts the gathering, revealing an unexpected side of his character. Secretary Hong Sung Pyo, played by Jo Bok Rae, suggests that living together could potentially improve their relationship, but Tae Ha dismisses the idea, deeming it absurd.

The evolving dynamics between Park Yeon Woo, Kang Tae Ha, and other characters add depth to the storyline, showcasing intricate relationships, unexpected alliances, and a hint of historical resonance reminiscent of the Joseon dynasty.

Tae Ha's suspicions regarding a past car accident and concerns for Yeon Woo's safety add layers of complexity to the plot. The episode reaches a climax during the 1st-anniversary event briefing, where Tae Ha publicly reveals that Park Yeon Woo is his wife, unveiling a surprising twist that resonates with historical parallels from the Joseon dynasty.

"The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract" continues to captivate audiences, airing on MBC every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 PM.

