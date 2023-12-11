Park Bo Young in Talks in New Drama 'Lighting Store'

Korean actress Park Bo Young, renowned for her stellar performances in 'Concrete Utopia' and 'Morning Comes Even in the Psychiatric Ward,' is gearing up to captivate audiences once again. This time, she is set to star in the upcoming drama series 'Lighting Store,' adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, the acclaimed author behind 'Moving.' As the details are being finalized, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Park Bo Young's talent in a new and intriguing role.

'Lighting Store' unfolds as an 8-part series, delving into a unique blend of mystery and horror. The storyline revolves around the convergence of the living and the dead, intricately linked through a store that specializes in selling lights. This artistic narrative is poised to offer viewers a captivating exploration of the connections between the world and the underworld. The drama is a creation of Mr. Romance, the talented producer behind Disney+'s 'Moving.'

Adding to the anticipation, 'Lighting Store' marks the directorial debut of actor Kim Hee-won. The drama boasts an ensemble cast, with confirmed appearances from acclaimed actors such as Ju Ji-hoon, Seolhyun, and Bae Seong-woo. With Disney+ expected to be the platform for this enthralling series, discussions on the finer details are underway.

The source material, the webtoon 'Lighting Store,' gained popularity when it was serialized on Daum Cartoon World (predecessor of Kakao Webtoon) from August to December 2011. Authored by Kang Full, known for the widely loved 'Moving,' the webtoon has transcended its original form, branching out into various adaptations. These include a series, export to China, and even a feature film, titled 'Lighting Store,' set to release in China on the 15th.

Park Bo Young's decision to take on the role in 'Lighting Store' follows her recent success in 'Melo Movie,' where her performance garnered positive reviews. With her diverse range and ability to immerse herself in complex characters, Park Bo Young is poised for another round of active and applauded acting endeavors.

