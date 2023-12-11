'3 Idiots' fame Atul Tiwari attends Sahithyotsav Jashn-e-Adab cultural event in Shimla

For the second time, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat was organised in Shimla. '3 Idiots' fame Atul Tiwari graced the cultural event. The two-day literary and cultural festival kickstarted in Shimla on Sunday.

The two-day Sahithyotsav Jashn-e-Adab cultural Kaarva'n Virasat event was held in the hill resort. It is one of the biggest cultural events for Hindustani art, culture and literature. It was organised in association with the Department of Language and Culture (Govt. of Himachal Pradesh), the Income Tax Department North West Region Ministry of Culture (GoI) and Ministry of Tourism (GoI).

The event was graced by Padma Shri award winners including Surendra Sharma (grandfather of comedy), Legendary Padma Shri Professor Ashok Chakradhar, Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan (Singer - Rajasthan), Padma Shri Professor S. E Hasnain, S. R. Harnot (acclaimed writer), Raaja Bhasin (acclaimed writer), Dr Pankaj Lalit (writer), Actor Atul Tiwari (3 Idiots fame), poet Farhat Ehsaas, poet Madan Mohan Danish and singer Rajiv Singh. Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab is organising this cultural program to add more colour to the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal and in honour of India chairing the G20 summit.

This was the second time that this cultural program was organised in Shimla. Today, the highlight of the program were panel discussion 'Himachal ki Sahityik Parampara' featuring Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Chakradhar and Dr. Pankaj Lalit (writer) in conversation with Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan (poet and Founder Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab).

The audience also enjoyed the panel discussion 'Cinema, OTT and Theatre - Ek Aaine Mein Kai Aks' featuring the likable Actor Atul Tiwari (3 Idiots fame) in conversation with Anas Faizi Dastangoi 'Dastan Dilli Walon Ki' by Dastango Masood Hashmi and Anas Faizi

Padma Ustad Anwar Khan and his group from Rajasthan performed at the programs finale in their beautiful and powerful voice. On the first day of the festival, the inauguration was followed by a rib-tickling session 'Sharma ji Ki Khilkhilati Duniya' where Padma Shri Surendra Sharma was in conversation with Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan (Founder, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab).

The Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira featured Padma Shri Surendra Sharma, legendary Padma Shri Professor Ashok Chakradhar, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Manish Shukla, Ramayan Dhar Dwivedi, Ranjan Nigam, Renu Nayyar, Abhishek Tiwari, Anas Faizi, and Imran Raahi.

The day's last performance filled the whole theatre with music with the mesmerising Kabir Evam Sufi Gaayan by popular singer Rajiv Singh and his group (from Madhya Pradesh). Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Poet and Founder, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab, talking about this cultural program said, 'Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat' is moving from one Indian state to the other connecting more and more people with the vibrant Hindustani art, culture and literature. After the resounding success last year, we are delighted to again organise our cultural program at the queen of the hills - Shimla. This program becomes even more special as we have artist from different parts of the country. Hindustani art and literature can actually has the power to heal people, which is needed in dealing with the stressful lifestyle we all lead today."

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2023 is being organised across many Indian states and UTs. The series of cultural programs have been successfully organised in Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. In the coming few months this caravan will be going to Bihar (Patna), Maharashtra (Pune), Andaman and Nicobar, Chennai, Goa, Delhi and other states and UTs. Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2023 embodies the essence of our country's heritage which lives on in the form of Hindustani art, culture and literature.

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab is one of the biggest platforms dedicated towards promoting Hindustani art, culture and literature which is working towards conserving and nurturing the authentic formats and true spirit. (ANI)

