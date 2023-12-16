Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Surpasses 90 Million Copies, Gege Akutami Hints at Conclusion at Jump Festa 2024

In a momentous revelation during the Jump Festa 2024 event today, the immensely popular manga series, JUJUTSU KAISEN, authored by Gege Akutami, has officially announced that its upcoming 25th volume, scheduled for release on January 4, 2024, will propel the manga's total copies in print beyond an extraordinary 90 million.

The official Twitter account for JUJUTSU KAISEN expressed deep gratitude to the dedicated fanbase for their unwavering support. The tweet, accompanied by the cover reveal for Volume 25, celebrated the impending release and underscored the heightened anticipation for the climax of the second season of the anime adaptation.

Celebration! Thank you for always supporting #JujutsuKaisen! With the release of Volume 25 on January 4th, the series will surpass a cumulative print run of 90 million copies! (Including digital editions) The second season of the TV anime is also approaching its climax! We hope you continue to enjoy this increasingly thrilling series! [Translation of the Japanese tweet]

The cover of JJK Volume 25, unveiled during the Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage event, showcases a captivating illustration of the formidable character Ryomen Sukuna on both sides.

Cover for the latest volume revealed! The newest Volume 25 of #JujutsuKaisen will be released on Thursday, January 4th! The cover, revealed at Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage, is now released for everyone to see! The cover features Ryomen Sukuna on both sides! Be sure to look forward to the release!! [Translation of the Japanese tweet]

During the panel discussion, Gege Akutami dropped a bombshell statement, leaving fans in suspense. "This is probably, absolutely the last Jump Festa held while JUJUTSU KAISEN is being serialized." This cryptic comment has ignited speculations about the series potentially concluding by the time of the next Jump Festa in December.

Akutami also shed light on an upcoming exhibition titled "Exhibition: Gege Akutami 'JUJUTSU KAISEN,'" slated to take place at Shibuya Hikarie in Tokyo during the summer of 2024. Notably, due to the manga's digital creation process, original drawings in the traditional sense are absent. However, the exhibition aims to pull back the curtain on the creative process, featuring storyboards, drafts, and works by assistants that are usually hidden behind characters and speech bubbles. The objective is to inspire visitors and evoke the sentiment, 'I feel like I can draw manga too!'

