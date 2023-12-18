Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:52 IST
Comedian Whitney Cummings becomes mom to a baby boy
Comedian Whitney Cummings (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Whitney Cummings has become mother to a baby boy. Whitney welcomed her first child recently.

Announcing her son's arrival, Whitney took to Instagram and dropped a photo that included a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand. "3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," Whitney captioned the photo.

Earlier in June, Whitney debuted her baby bump in an Instagram post. Posting a series of poolside photos with her dog, she wrote, "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times." Whitney shared even more shots of her sonogram on her Instagram Stories, People reported.

"Dude I thought this was my kids face for a second," she wrote over a photo of her ultrasound that showed what somewhat looked like a face. In another Instagram Story, she recorded her baby's hand moving up and down, writing, "He's waving!"

In February, Whitney revealed that she might try to have a baby this year after freezing her eggs at 32. Appearing on the third hour of Today and chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Bush Hager asked the comedian, "It feels like you need to be a mom. Are you thinking about it?" "Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," she said. "But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant," she continued. "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

