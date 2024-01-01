Left Menu

Two Odisha youths set out for Ayodhya on foot

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths from Odisha have embarked on a journey to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on foot to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

However, they are likely to miss the inauguration of the temple scheduled on January 22 as they may take over 40 days to cover the over 1,400-km distance from Berhampur town in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Before starting their journey on Sunday, two 22-year-old friends Kuresh Behera and Sonu Bisoi, residents of Chandapur and Kanishi areas respectively, offered prayers at the Ram temple in Kanishi near Berhampur town.

With bags on their back and flags in their hands, the duo set out for Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' by locals gathered at the temple. Some people also accompanied them for the next 10-15 km.

Behera said they have received heartening moments of solidarity, with several people, including women, greeting them with 'Jai Shri Ram' on the first day of their journey.

''We have set a target to walk for 30-35 km every day in order to reach Ayodhya in the next 40 days. We will miss the inaugural function of the temple but we will offer prayers later,'' Behera said.

''We want to have a glimpse of Ram Lala seated in the temple in Ayodhya. We have sought the blessings of Lord Ram at my village before setting out on our journey,'' Bisoi said.

Both Behera and Bisoi work in private companies.

They have planned to stay at roadside temples at night and also spread awareness among people on the need to take the spiritual path.

