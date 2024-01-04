Dragon Ball Super Manga: What to Expect in 2024? Know in Detail

As we usher in the new year, Dragon Ball enthusiasts have even more reasons to celebrate as the beloved franchise gears up for an action-packed 2024. The recent developments in the Dragon Ball Super manga have left fans buzzing with anticipation for what's to come.

The manga recently achieved a significant milestone with the release of Chapter 100 on December 21, 2023. This marked the conclusion of the Super Hero arc, leaving fans eager to discover the direction the story will take in the upcoming chapters. The next arc is set to be unveiled in January 2024 with the release of a new issue of V-Jump, adding to the excitement.

To add to the anticipation, Toyotaro, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super, is scheduled for an interview on the official Dragon Ball website. The interview will be released in two parts. On January 1st the first part has been released while the second part will be out on 8th. While the details of the "important discussion" remain under wraps, fans are optimistic that Toyotaro might provide insights into the forthcoming arc.

Despite the TV anime concluding several years ago, Dragon Ball Super has continued its legacy through the manga. Toyotaro, along with series creator Akira Toriyama, has reaffirmed that Dragon Ball Super is far from over. This dedication to the series has fueled speculation about the possibility of a new original arc. The future of Dragon Ball Super seems wide open, promising fans more thrilling adventures with their favorite characters.

For those eager to catch up on the latest developments, the 100th chapter titled 'Burst-Forth - Light of Death!' is available for free on Manga Plus. Whether through a web browser or the dedicated iOS and Android app, fans can immerse themselves in the entire chapter in English.

With Dragon Ball Daima on the horizon and a promising update from Toyotaro, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Dragon Ball Super fans. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga.