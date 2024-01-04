"Learnt a lot about fitness from Hrithik Roshan," says his 'Fighter' co-star Akshay Oberoi

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all praise for his 'Fighter' co-star Hrithik Roshan. Recalling how the duo bonded over fitness on the sets of 'Fighter', Akshay in a statement said, "Although I am a fitness enthusiast from a young age, collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' has given me a fresh perspective on maintaining fitness and a healthy body. Hrithik is a true fitness icon in Bollywood, and working on the same project has brought two fitness aficionados together. His dedication and passion for fitness are truly inspirational."

Akshay worked out extensively to have a chiselled body to suit the role as an Air Force Pilot. Speaking about it, Akshay had earlier said, "I have been working out extensively before and during the filming of the movie. The idea was to build up muscles with intense training which I personally trained myself for. The role required me to have m broader body frame to look right for the role of an Air Force pilot. I'm playing the role of an air force officer and his physical appearance has to compliment the character and hence I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation as it was necessary. I went through rigorous training for months ahead."

'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, is scheduled to release on January 25. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. (ANI)

