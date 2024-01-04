Sidharth Malhotra's web series 'Indian Police Force' trailer to be out tomorrow

Makers of the upcoming action web series 'Indian Police Force' are all set to unveil the show's official trailer. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a video from a fans event on his stories which he captioned, "Blessed to meet you lovely people! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Jan 19. Trailer out tomorrow." The official trailer of the series will be out tomorrow, ie January 5.

The makers of 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday unveiled its official teaser which received a good response from the fans. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian cops.

It marks the OTT debut of actor Sidharth Malhotra. As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Speaking of the teaser, it moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, "Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro, #RohitShetty."

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Prime Video on January 19. (ANI)

